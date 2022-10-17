One dead in collision of motorcycle, Port Authority police vehicle in Fort Lee, NJ

One dead in collision of motorcycle, Port Authority police vehicle in Fort Lee, NJ

Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee (Google Street View)

FORT LEE — The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in this borough on the Hudson River.

According to a release, the collision between a motorcycle and a Port Authority police vehicle happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard.

The decedent's name was being withheld as of midday Monday while next of kin were notified, the prosecutor's office said.

Get our free mobile app

NorthJersey.com reported that the deceased person was the motorcyclist, while a Port Authority police officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic video from the scene appeared to show the motorcycle entering the intersection against a red light, sources told CBS New York.

The Major Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office was investigating, and authorities released no other immediate information.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases

Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years. 
Filed Under: Bergen County, Fort Lee, Port Authority Police
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM