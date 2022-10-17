FORT LEE — The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in this borough on the Hudson River.

According to a release, the collision between a motorcycle and a Port Authority police vehicle happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard.

The decedent's name was being withheld as of midday Monday while next of kin were notified, the prosecutor's office said.

NorthJersey.com reported that the deceased person was the motorcyclist, while a Port Authority police officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic video from the scene appeared to show the motorcycle entering the intersection against a red light, sources told CBS New York.

The Major Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office was investigating, and authorities released no other immediate information.

