Restaurant Depot stores open to general public in NJ for first time ever

A food service supplier temporarily has opened its New Jersey store locations to the public for the first time ever in order to help shoppers secure grocery essentials during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Restaurant Depot has been a "members-only" supplier to independent food businesses, operating warehouse stores since 1990.

Membership cards are issued to those who own or manage a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, pizzeria, night club, caterer, deli, foodservice distributor or nonprofit organization.

But now the general public will have access to the food items. The store accepts cash or credit.

"Everyone deserves access to the products that they need to live their daily lives, so we want to do our part to ensure that nobody is going to wonder how they’ll get through the week," according to a news release shared Monday by the New York-based company.

There are eight locations in New Jersey — Jersey City, Neptune, Pennsauken, Pine Brook, Secaucus, South Hackensack, South Plainfield and Union.

Shoppers interested in a day pass can contact their local Restaurant Depot, a company spokesperson said.

The statement said stores had "an abundance of products ranging from dry goods to fresh produce to pass along to the public."

Expanded shopping access started this week and will be evaluated on a weekly basis, based on the ever changing situation, Restaurant Depot said.

"We’re proud to act as an asset for the neighborhoods we call home, and now it’s time to return the favor to the diners that allow their local restaurant communities to flourish," the company said.

