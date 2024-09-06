After snake complaints, Atlantic City expands pet ban on boardwalk

🐍 There is an Atlantic City ordinance banning dogs on the boardwalk

🐶 The ordinance has expanded to include snakes and other reptiles

🐍 The ordinance takes effect immediately

ATLANTIC CITY — An ordinance passed by the Atlantic City Council prohibiting dogs on the boardwalk from Memorial Day to Sept. 15, has now been expanded to include snakes and other reptiles.

The ordinance is geared to increase public safety on the boardwalk, to make the boardwalk more hospitable to businesses, visitors, and locals who use the boardwalk not just during the summer, but all year long, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.

He said the Atlantic City boardwalk is a street and a main attraction for people to walk, stroll, shop, and use as an entrance to the free beach.

So, it is extremely important to him to keep the boardwalk safe and hospitable for everyone, Shabazz said.

The ordinance already prohibits dogs on the boardwalk, exempting service dogs.

“No person shall take, leave, keep or allow his animal or any animal in his custody, including but not limited to dogs, and reptiles, whether loose, leashed, or in a carrier, to be on or upon the boardwalk, beach and ocean in the City of Atlantic City at any time,” the ordinance reads.

Every dog found running at large or not under someone’s control may be seized by local police.

Snakes

The ordinance has now expanded to include snakes and reptiles. Shabazz said he received several complaints from constituents about a person on the boardwalk having a snake wrapped around his neck, and charging people to take pictures with the snake.

This made Shabazz to draft legislation to address this issue. “I believe it was well received. All my colleagues supported it,” he said.

According to 6ABC, the man in question wanted to help people face their fear of snakes and learn more about reptiles on the Atlantic City boardwalk by introducing them to his pet snake, a Burmese python.

While some people may not mind the snakes, others do. Shabazz said, therefore, it is his job to make sure the boardwalk is safe for everyone to enjoy.

When he hears from constituents who say they don’t feel safe with animals on the boardwalk, whether it’s the furry or the scaly kind, it’s his job to try and fix that situation.

Snakes in a resort area like the AC boardwalk are not beneficial, even if it is for educational purposes, he said.

“Locals and visitors have the right to have a good experience on the boardwalk,” Shabazz said.

In Effect

The ordinance has passed. The State of New Jersey signed off on the ordinance, giving it the OK, Shabazz said. That means it takes effect immediately.

There will be consequences if anyone is caught with any animal on the Atlantic City boardwalk. It’s not clear what those consequences will be, though. It will be up to the police to enforce violations. It could be a summons, a fine, or both, but ultimately, it will be up to the police department and the legislation, Shabazz said.

