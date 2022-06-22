ASBURY PARK — A city man threatened the welfare of his girlfriend's two toy poodles in a text exchange with the woman, then followed through by killing one of the dogs and abandoning the other, authorities said Wednesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a release that Nicholas Winter, 35, is charged with third-degree animal cruelty resulting in death and a disorderly persons offense of abandoning a domestic animal in the incident investigated by Asbury Park police on June 4.

Just before 4 a.m. on that date, the prosecutor's office said, officers responded to a Locust Drive home and discovered the resident's 12-year-old male poodle, Bentley, deceased. Bentley is seen at right in a photo disseminated by the prosecutor's office.

Get our free mobile app

The other dog in the photo, a 14-year-old female poodle named Sophia, was reported missing at the time of the initial police response, but was found in the area later that day.

Prosecutors said an investigation revealed that Winter and his girlfriend, who was not identified, had had an argument after which Winter repeatedly texted her while she was at work, threatening the animals.

A necropsy found that Bentley died due to blunt-force trauma, according to authorities.

"Taking the life of a defenseless animal as a means to emotionally traumatize its owner is reprehensible and tragic," Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in Wednesday's release.

If convicted on the third-degree charge, Winter could face up to five years in New Jersey state prison.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.