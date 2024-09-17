Report: NJ is not the most diverse state, but it’s close

New Jersey prides itself on being one of the most diverse states in the nation.

A new report suggests it has the right to do so — but diversity doesn't only connect to differing cultures and religions.

In a report released on Monday by WalletHub, New Jersey ranks as the seventh most diverse state in the U.S.

States were scored across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious, and political.

According to the report, New Jersey ranks second nationally for linguistic diversity. The state ranks near the bottom of the list for household-type diversity and income diversity.

California is the most diverse state in the country, according to WalletHub's analysis. Texas ranked second, and Florida ranked third. The report calls West Virginia the least diverse state in the U.S., followed by Maine and New Hampshire.

