Of the 50 counties in the nation most vulnerable to housing market declines, five are located in the Garden State, according to a new report from ATTOM, a property data provider.

The California-based company looked at home affordability, foreclosures, unemployment rates, and other measures from the fourth quarter of 2022 to determine which markets in the nation are most at risk of housing market troubles in 2023.

In total, the report gathered enough data from 581 counties.

Two counties in New Jersey are right near the top of the list.

Butte County in California takes the top spot.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

