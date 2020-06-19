Remains found at burned home of woman who’s missing, thought dead

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — Investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spent Thursday at the Ocean Township home of Jacqueline Terrulli after remains were found on the property.

Terrulli has been missing since last year, and her ex-boyfriend has been accused of killing her and setting the home on fire.

The remains were taken by the county medical examiner, who must determine if they are human, which could take some time, according to spokesman Charlie Webster.

They were found at the 6,000 square foot home where Terrulli had lived, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

Gramiccioni has previously said Ronald Teschner attempted to steal from Terrulli, his sometime-girlfriend, and when she caught him in the act, he killed her and later used nail polish remover to set her house ablaze. Teschner has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 13 in Paterson, where he was found inside Terrulli's Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle was filled with various items that belonged to the victim, including two shotguns, Gramiccioni said.

The break in the case happened when Teschner confessed to an acquaintance, who contacted authorities, the prosecutor has said.

The 49-year-old was initially charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of certain persons not to possess weapons, and three counts of receiving stolen property.

He was later charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, second-degree disturbing human remains, first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated arson and three counts of theft.

According to an affidavit, Teschner confessed to a friend his role in the disappearance and death of Terrulli. Teschner had heard Terrulli wanted him out of the house, so he planned to steal items from the house to sell, the affidavit says. When Terrulli caught him and threatened to call police, he "dealt with" Terrulli, wrapped her body in a tarp and transported it elsewhere, it says he admitted to the friend.

The affidavit also says Teschner did not have a permit to possess firearms because of prior convictions for assault and burglary.

Police said they learned during their investigation that Terrulli for a time had been bothered by Teschner's routine abuse of alcohol and drugs, and repeated pattern of violent behavior.

Previous reporting by Dino Flammia was used in this report

