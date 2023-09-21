Rejected! More districts say no to trans policy — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Following the revelation that the state's transgender policy for school students was guidance and not mandate, Colts Neck has voted to scrap that policy entirely.

Howell Township Board of Education members also took the first step toward repealing Policy 5756 as well.

The state Department of Agriculture at the behest of Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the Deptford Township School District to end its lunch debt collection policy that penalized students who owed more than $50.

Superintendent Kevin Kanauss announced the policy in a letter to the district on Sept. 13 citing a "huge financial burden" incurred by the district because of outstanding meal balances that affect district programs, staff, and supplies for students.

HILLSBOROUGH — New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti is pushing back at criticism the state "abandoned" the Route 206 widening project following a visit from U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, Jr.

Kean, R-N.J. 7th District, urged the NJDOT to restart the Route 206 widening project after a visit on Friday to the 2.5 mile stretch between Doctor's Way and Camplain Road that was suddenly left in a state of disrepair when the NJDOT terminated its contract with Konkus Corporation in May.

The latest Monmouth University Poll findings show that a majority of adults still give rather positive ratings to New Jersey as a place to live in late 2023, but there are worsening views among residents toward safety and their local schools.

Out of a potential range of -100 to +100, the latest Garden State Quality of Life Index from Monmouth stands at +23. It was +24 in January, and +27 in April 2022.

The current reading is around the midpoint since the index began, despite seeing significant partisan shifts since the last index in January of this year.

Yellows, oranges, and reds -– fall foliage will soon be upon us in New Jersey.

The season usually unfolds in layers starting in the North and Northwestern corners of the state, then it will move southward and eastward, said Jason Grabosky, Rutgers University professor at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, the New Jersey Agricultural Research Station.

