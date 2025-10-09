It would not be a true party in Red Bank if it did not include music, fun and some sort of celebration.

The Third Annual Red Bank Oktoberfest

The Red Bank River Center kicks off the 3rd annual Red Bank Oktoberfest this Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Edmund Wilson Plaza between Triumph Brewing and the Two River Theater on the west side of downtown Red Bank.

The event will run from 1 – 5 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 18.

What to expect?

While admission is free, if you are 21 years of age or older, you can enjoy a bevyof beers and spirits available for your palate.

There is an unlimited tasting ticket for $45 in advance $55 on the day of the Oktoberfest. They have an Oktoberfest 12-pack, which includes 12 spirit samples for $25 in advance or $35 on the day of the event.

For the 21+ and over crowd that wishes to imbibe, you will get a wide selection of craft beers, spirits, and wines that will be available for you to taste.

The Asbury Park Brewery, Triumph Brewery, Carton Brewery, Garden State Distributors, Twin Lights Brewery, and many others will be on site.

See More: To purchase tickets in advance for the spirit tasting

It would not be a party without music, and live music you will hear. Plus, there will be an Oktoberfest Kid Zone, craft market with vendors, food, and feats of strength.

This is a fun time to celebrate October in a cool town with a cool event. Enjoy yourself and clean up those lederhosen!