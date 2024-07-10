Shooting in Red Bank, NJ: At least 1 dead

⭕ Shots were fired in a Red Bank neighborhood early Wednesday morning

⭕ One person was found dead by police, a second injured

⭕ Police do not believe there is a threat to the public

RED BANK — One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shots were fired at a house on the 100 block of River Street. The name of the victim, a motive for the shooting or description of a suspect were not disclosed.

Red Bank police said they did not believe there was a threat to the public.

Map shows the 100 block of River Road in Red Bank Map shows the 100 block of River Road in Red Bank (Canva) loading...

Report: One found dead on a sidewalk

Santiago asked the public to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

Red Bank Police Capt. Mike Frazee told Red Bank Greene one male was shot in the leg while the male who died was found lying in the street. Nine shell casing markers were on the sidewalk, according to Red Bank Green's coverage.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

