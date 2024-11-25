Warning for gluten-free eaters: Recall of salad ingredient sold in NJ

🔴 A popular brand of tortilla strips is being recalled

Before sprinkling those tortilla strips on your salad for a little extra zing and flavor, check the bag first.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5-ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe style due to contamination with undeclared wheat allergens.

People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the strips.

On Nov. 19., a consumer informed the company that pouches of the affected tortilla strips contained crispy onions instead of tortilla strips. The crispy onions contain wheat, which is not listed on the label for the tortilla strips.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The affected pouches were distributed between Sept. 30, 2024, and Nov. 11, 2024, and have a best-by date of June 20, 2025, with a UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6. They were sold in 22 states including New Jersey.

Other affected states include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

If you bought the tainted tortilla strips, you may either return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw the pouch out.

