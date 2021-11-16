Recall alert: This drink mix might include metal, glass bits

Customers are being urged to return or throw out large containers of a certain drink mix, due to the risk of small pieces of metal or glass inside.

The 82.5 ounce canisters of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix were sold at Costco stores, according to a recall issued by Kraft Heinz and the Food and Drug Administration.

The bottoms of containers under the recall have a “Best When Used By” date of either 2023-08-31 or 2023-09-01.

It was not immediately clear if there were any reports of consumers swallowing the reportedly pieces of glass or metal.

