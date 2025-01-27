Real hidden gem tiny tavern with great food in Central Jersey

I have been working in Mercer County for 31 years and have never heard of this place. The other night a friend and real local connoisseur of all restaurants in the area took me to JoJo's Tavern Nottingham Way in Hamilton.

Oh, it's well known by locals for sure, but if you're not familiar with the area you may have never heard of this tiny place.

They say good things come in small packages and that perfectly describes JoJo's. It's a family-owned restaurant that's been in business since 1962. We went on a Saturday and got in just before the big rush.

The place was already packed by 5 o'clock and just kept filling up with people waiting at the door to get a table. Now I know why.

The food is excellent and the service is prompt and very friendly. It really is like a family atmosphere where it seems everyone knows each other and they welcome newbies too.

They are famous for their pizzas which looked excellent as a few dozen went by our table. The sandwiches and salads were great and you can tell they use fresh ingredients and pay attention to the details.

It's not just some bar with a guy in the back throwing stuff together. This is really good food and a real hidden gem that you have to try.

So next time you're in the area make sure you try JoJo's on Nottingham Way in Hamilton. You're gonna want to keep coming back to this place.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

