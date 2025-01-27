Real hidden gem tiny tavern with great food in Central Jersey
I have been working in Mercer County for 31 years and have never heard of this place. The other night a friend and real local connoisseur of all restaurants in the area took me to JoJo's Tavern Nottingham Way in Hamilton.
Oh, it's well known by locals for sure, but if you're not familiar with the area you may have never heard of this tiny place.
They say good things come in small packages and that perfectly describes JoJo's. It's a family-owned restaurant that's been in business since 1962. We went on a Saturday and got in just before the big rush.
The place was already packed by 5 o'clock and just kept filling up with people waiting at the door to get a table. Now I know why.
The food is excellent and the service is prompt and very friendly. It really is like a family atmosphere where it seems everyone knows each other and they welcome newbies too.
They are famous for their pizzas which looked excellent as a few dozen went by our table. The sandwiches and salads were great and you can tell they use fresh ingredients and pay attention to the details.
It's not just some bar with a guy in the back throwing stuff together. This is really good food and a real hidden gem that you have to try.
So next time you're in the area make sure you try JoJo's on Nottingham Way in Hamilton. You're gonna want to keep coming back to this place.
