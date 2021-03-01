A few of New Jersey’s indoor ‘marts’ are still around

Some of you may remember the old Pennsauken Mart. It's gone now and replaced by condos and new construction. It was at the intersection of Routes 73 and 130 in Pennsauken. Many of its tenants moved up the highway to Route 130 in Willingboro under the name Grand Marketplace Indoor Flea Market.

There are still a few originals that are going strong in the state, namely two in South Jersey. The Columbus Farmers Market in Columbus on Rte. 206 is still going strong. Further down in South Jersey is the Berlin Farmers Market. The names of these venues can be deceptive. While there is produce available year-round, they offer far more than food and farm products., they're what you might call a poor man's mall.

While the malls are nearly empty in some cases these days, these 'farmers markets' are bustling. They're a combination of an interior downtown and a throwback to a simpler time. Worth a trip any time of years, just for browsing and they feature merchants with a long-standing reputation for quality and service. Here's a little peak inside the still popular and thriving Berlin Farmers Market.

Dennis' trip to the Berlin Market

