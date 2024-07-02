PENNSAUKEN — Despite a real estate posting with the same address as The Pub, a person with close ties to the iconic restaurant reassures the Cherry Hill Courier-Post that nothing is happening to the place.

This spark of concern comes as The Pub is temporarily closed for “renovations and repairs,” which began July 1. New Jersey 101.5’s coverage of the renovation announcement can be found here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"The Pub is not for lease or sale," said Attorney David Gelman to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post. One of the co-owners, Mark, is David’s father.

Binswanger, a commercial real estate firm, has 7600 Kaighn Ave. as one of its featured properties with over 11,000 square feet up for grabs. The address is also the one featured on The Pub’s official website.

All photos featured in the Binswanger listing feature a bird’s-eye view of the lot, which show The Pub and another white building sharing a parking lot.

The last two photos in the listing show a layout of an 11,900-square-foot commercial space with loading docks backing up to Kaighn Avenue, which is where The Pub currently stands. The same two layouts also have one building located on the property.

Time will tell if The Pub comes back on Sept. 20.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom