Don’t expect to get a reservation at this popular South Jersey restaurant anytime soon

PENNSAUKEN – Don’t worry, The Pub in Camden County isn’t going anywhere!

The staple steakhouse is warning of a pause in service beginning July 1 for repairs and renovations, according to its website. Owners say the place will reopen on Friday, Sept. 20.

Over the weekend, the establishment broke the announcement to patrons on its Facebook page while also adding “enjoy your summer.”

But some Facebook followers aren’t happy about the news. One person commented, ”I understand that sometimes a place needs sprucing up but please don’t change the aesthetics.”

Another visitor took to Facebook saying, “Please don’t modernize this gem. The feeling of being in a medieval dining hall and the 70's casino lounge feel of the bar and waiting room is like unlike any other dining experience and the main reason I come here.”

The official post on the restaurant’s website doesn’t specify the extent of the renovations and repairs.

David Gelman, son of one of the restaurants co-owners, told the Cherry-Hill Courier Post that the décor will stay the same. A new roof and kitchen equipment are some of the focuses for the temporary closure, according to the Cherry-Hill Courier Post.

Brief history of The Pub

The Pub’s original building was built in the 1930s as a nightclub. It wasn’t until 1951 that the space opened as the home of a restaurant, thanks to the vision of three families.

A fire burned the space to the ground in 1960. Once rebuilt, it remains The Pub as people know it as today.

The place prides itself as the “only restaurant in the area that still cooks on the open charcoal hearth.”

