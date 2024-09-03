Rare-liquor bar, gaming upgrades coming to Atlantic City, NJ casino
ATLANTIC CITY — Work to upgrade the gaming floor and provide additional non-gaming options for guests is expected to begin this month at an Atlantic City casino-hotel.
The goal is to "infuse the space with fresh energy," and improve the domestic and international gaming experience.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa made the announcement on Tuesday.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this project as we look ahead to this next phase of Borgata’s evolution,” said Nik Rytterstrom, president & COO of Borgata. “These enhancements are not just about maintaining our position in the market – they’re about pushing the boundaries of what our guests can expect from a world-class gaming destination.”
SEE ALSO: NJ authorities say to watch out for these scams
The move includes the closure of Gypsy Bar, a live-music venue that offers tequila tasting. Gypsy Bar is set to close on Sept. 6, Borgata said, making way for a "reimagined gaming experience."
Also, Borgata intends to add an Asian cuisine option for visitors, and a bar that features rare liquors from around the world.
Additional details about the upgrades will be announced in the coming months, Borgata said.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant