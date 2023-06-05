Rapidly growing restaurant chain is opening more NJ locations
It’s been a slow rebound for restaurants coming out of the pandemic, but it seems like new ones are popping up every day to satisfy patrons’ desire to eat out.
One New Jersey-based chain, Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, is planning on expanding its footprint in New Jersey.
As reported by NJ.com, Tommy’s is opening a new Mt. Laurel location later this month, with plans for even more restaurants to come.
Tommy’s currently has a restaurant in Newark, Deleware, and one on Staten Island, and seven in New Jersey: Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, and Morris Plains.
The CEO of the company that owns Tommy’s, Triple T Hospitality Group, Tim Selcov, told NJ.com that the next two locations, after Mt. Laurel, are Cherry Hill and Edgewater.
Tommy’s has a pretty expansive menu, ranging from bar burgers to pizza to ribs to pasta to sushi. They have specialty burgers and both red and white pizzas. There are 24 beers on tap.
Selcov told NJ.com,
We pride ourselves on having three separate kitchens,” Selcov explained. “We have coal-fired ovens where we’re shooting out quality, artisan pizzas out of our 800-degree oven as well as coal-fired wings, which are our staple. We also have a full tavern menu featuring burgers, salads, sandwiches, entrees and sharable appetizers. And we also have a full sushi kitchen that features fresh fish, multiple different rolls, poke bowls and sushi appetizers.
No exact opening dates have been announced for the new locations.
