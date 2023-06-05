Rapidly growing restaurant chain is opening more NJ locations

It’s been a slow rebound for restaurants coming out of the pandemic, but it seems like new ones are popping up every day to satisfy patrons’ desire to eat out.

One New Jersey-based chain, Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, is planning on expanding its footprint in New Jersey.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

As reported by NJ.com, Tommy’s is opening a new Mt. Laurel location later this month, with plans for even more restaurants to come.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

Tommy’s currently has a restaurant in Newark, Deleware, and one on Staten Island, and seven in New Jersey: Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, and Morris Plains.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

The CEO of the company that owns Tommy’s, Triple T Hospitality Group, Tim Selcov, told NJ.com that the next two locations, after Mt. Laurel, are Cherry Hill and Edgewater.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

Tommy’s has a pretty expansive menu, ranging from bar burgers to pizza to ribs to pasta to sushi. They have specialty burgers and both red and white pizzas. There are 24 beers on tap.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

Selcov told NJ.com,

We pride ourselves on having three separate kitchens,” Selcov explained. “We have coal-fired ovens where we’re shooting out quality, artisan pizzas out of our 800-degree oven as well as coal-fired wings, which are our staple. We also have a full tavern menu featuring burgers, salads, sandwiches, entrees and sharable appetizers. And we also have a full sushi kitchen that features fresh fish, multiple different rolls, poke bowls and sushi appetizers.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

No exact opening dates have been announced for the new locations.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook loading...

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.