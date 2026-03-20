Finally! After such a long, drawn out winter, spring has finally arrived in New Jersey. And I know most of us are probably so relieved that we finally made it to this point.

Before you know it, it'll finally start to get warmer, and our lawns will become very green once again. And personally? I think it's wild how fast that grass changes color.

It literally feels like it happens in just a day. One moment it's dormant, then the next it's vibrant green. Spring is just amazing like that.

Also making it's appearance with the grass is it's yellow counterpart. Yes, the dreaded dandelion. Those little flowers that ruin the landscape for so many across the state.

But not for me. In fact, I embrace them and let them grow. Not because I like weeds, but because of the vital purpose they serve, especially early in the season.

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Don't kill the dandelions

Those dandelions are a very important food source for insects awakening from hibernation. Bees in particular rely on dandelions to help them get a good start.

Also, those dandelions open up well before many of the other flowers bees and other insects depend on for food. Another reason why you should let them be early on.

But there is another reason why that directly relates to this past winter.

Honey bee on a dandelion Honey bee photo - Canva / Background photo - Mike Brant TSM loading...

A cold delay

It's likely that many other flowers are going to be delayed thanks to the persistently cold winter we just had. All the more reason why to just let the dandelions be as spring gets started in New Jersey.

Check out this unique Jersey spring flower that blooms in winter One of the Garden States hardiest bulb flowers. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Ready for a floral overload? The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show delivers The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show is open through March 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The theme this year is Rooted: Origins of American Gardening. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.