Rally to stop warehouses popping up everywhere in NJ

If it hasn't happened in your quiet semi-suburban town in New Jersey, it may soon. Hundreds of giant warehouses are popping up everywhere in the Garden State.

There is a rally planned for this Saturday, April, 22 in Hillsborough. The rally is being put on by a group called S.W.A.T. Stop Warehouses And Trucks. The rally is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nelson's Corner, Route 206/Amwell Rd.

Towns all over New Jersey are grappling with the prospect of these warehouses in their somewhat quiet towns. Residents fear the increased traffic and noise, but also their property values are being affected.

Back in September, the State Planning Board came up with a plan that gives guidance to towns on the proliferation of these warehouses but it isn't mandatory. Legislation would have to be passed to actually have any real effect.

Late last year residents of Mullica Hill in South Jersey were successful in stopping warehouse projects, but the developer plans to fight the ruling.

With the retail landscape changing, people who order online and want their purchases that day or the next, fuel the need for more and more of these warehouses.

If you don't want this in your town, it's important to pay attention to local planning board meetings and township notices. This takes a real grassroots effort on the part of local residents to show up and get involved.

While it may be a necessary evil of our time, it can be done in a way as to not harm the quality of life of local residents. Again, the rally in Hillsborough is THIS SATURDAY APRIL 22 at Nelsons Corner, Route 206/Amwell Rd.

