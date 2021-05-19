Rally at Rutgers to stop mandatory COVID vaccines for college kids (Opinion)

This coming Friday there will be a rally at Rutgers University to protest mandatory COVID vaccines for college students on campus.

Many colleges and universities in New Jersey have already announced their policy on only allowing students to study on campus if they've been vaccinated with the new coronavirus vaccines. If you only listen to the mainstream media, you'd think that every one of the parents and students is on board with the idea. They are not. Many people object to the ideas for a variety of reasons.

They're not all crazy conspiracy-theory anti-vaxxers, like some might have you believe. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is urging universities and colleges to drop the mandatory vaccine policy. Yes, actual doctors. But as we know, many doctors in this country and around the world who've had beliefs and practices contrary to our government and corporate media overlords have been silenced or labeled as quacks.

These people, physicians, parents and students don't deny the seriousness of the virus or the efficacy of the new vaccines. They simply oppose mandating of a vaccine for a population group that has little or no risk of serious outcome or massive spreading of a disease that can be treated and is severely diminished, even more so by September. There seems to be a push from all quarters to "get the vaccine."

Could they all be so terrified of a virus that is not as deadly as once thought or is there something else afoot? You can decide for yourself. Just like you should be able to decide to get vaccinated or not.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.