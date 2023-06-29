Raise your glass to these friendliest bars in Central New Jersey
They're the places you go to raise a glass among friends, talk about what's going on in your lives, and the world and if there's a game on, cheer your team and maybe win a few dollars or drinks with a friendly wager. They are the bars and Central Jersey has some great ones.
Although sometimes, with the way things are political, conversations that start as "Cheers" can turn to "Jeers," but mostly it's the camaraderie of raising a glass among friends, playing darts, "Quizzo," or performing stupid bar tricks, Of course, there's always the possibility of meeting someone and hooking up the old fashioned way before dating apps.
With that said, If you're looking for this experience in Central Jersey, here are some great places you can go to recommended by my social media following who have been known to raise a glass or two. Remember when you do go to be kind to your bartender. He may even give you an unmeasured pour or two.
Robert Michelin
Pine Tavern in Old Bridge! Love that place.
John Manzo
Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen
Gail Morrone
Curtains in Avenel
Jo-Jo's in Hamilton. Best bar pie too!
George Vazquez
Town Pub Bloomfield.
Steve Eccles
Klees Bar and Grill Seaside Heights, and Pete and Elda's in Neptune City
Klee's Bar in Seaside
Andrew Lowe
Dublin House in Red Bank
Scott Finkelstein
Mainbrook Tavern at Manalapan, NJ
Jim Brown
Heights 27 Spring Lake NJ
Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown NJ
Carissa Nichole Smith
Caffreys Tavern in Forked River
Mike Darkwater
Pete’s Steakhouse Hamilton, NJ
Garth H. Raymond
Tara’s Tavern in Wrightstown....!!
Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing
NJ breweries with top-rated beer
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom