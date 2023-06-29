Raise your glass to these friendliest bars in Central New Jersey

They're the places you go to raise a glass among friends, talk about what's going on in your lives, and the world and if there's a game on, cheer your team and maybe win a few dollars or drinks with a friendly wager. They are the bars and Central Jersey has some great ones.

Although sometimes, with the way things are political, conversations that start as "Cheers" can turn to "Jeers," but mostly it's the camaraderie of raising a glass among friends, playing darts, "Quizzo," or performing stupid bar tricks, Of course, there's always the possibility of meeting someone and hooking up the old fashioned way before dating apps.

With that said, If you're looking for this experience in Central Jersey, here are some great places you can go to recommended by my social media following who have been known to raise a glass or two. Remember when you do go to be kind to your bartender. He may even give you an unmeasured pour or two.

Robert Michelin

Pine Tavern in Old Bridge! Love that place.

John Manzo

Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen

Gail Morrone

Curtains in Avenel

Jo-Jo's in Hamilton. Best bar pie too!

George Vazquez

Town Pub Bloomfield.

Steve Eccles

Klees Bar and Grill Seaside Heights, and Pete and Elda's in Neptune City

Klee's Bar in Seaside

Andrew Lowe

Dublin House in Red Bank

Scott Finkelstein

Mainbrook Tavern at Manalapan, NJ

Jim Brown

Heights 27 Spring Lake NJ

Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown NJ

Carissa Nichole Smith

Caffreys Tavern in Forked River

Mike Darkwater

Pete’s Steakhouse Hamilton, NJ

Garth H. Raymond

Tara’s Tavern in Wrightstown....!!

Al’s Airport Inn in Ewing

