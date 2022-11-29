Rahway High School ’22 graduate killed in car crash

SPOTSWOOD — A member of the Rahway High School Class of 2022 died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon.

Kenneth Posy, 19, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway following a head-on crash 12:15 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue near Moss Avenue.

Police said his Infinity Q50 drifted into the path of an oncoming Ford F-250 pickup driven by Jose Santos, 48, of Clark.

He was a member of the Rahway Indians boy's basketball team according to Posy's high school coach Jeff Lubreski told MyCentralJersey.com. He said Posy was a "quiet leader" on the team and was considered its best player.

He showed respect and patience towards the younger players despite their inexperience, according to Lubreski.

"His life was full of promise and big dreams," Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help his family with funeral expenses. He attended Rutgers University.

"'Family first' was his motto. He was known for showing up for loved ones and friends and was always willing to help anyone."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Rahway police who asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-827-2073.

