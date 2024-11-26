A rabid skunk has been found in this New Jersey county

⚫ A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Mercer County

⚪ It's not clear if the critter had any contact with humans or other animals

HOPEWELL — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Mercer County.

According to the Hopewell Township Health Department, the critter was found on a property in the Van Dyke Road area on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The skunk was taken in for testing at the New Jersey Public Health and Environmental Laboratory on Monday, Nov. 25, and the results came back positive for the fatal disease.

It's not clear if the skunk had any contact with humans or other animals.

Although most skunks pose no risk of rabies, a skunk that behaves unusually, such as lying on the ground or being active during the daytime, is concerning, and people should not attempt to handle it but instead contact the township animal control immediately, according to the Hopewell Township Health Department.

An infected skunk may also behave normally. Anyone who has been bitten by a suspected rabid animal should report it to their local health department.

Never handle a sick, injured, or orphaned wild animal. If it is behaving oddly, leave it alone, and contact your local animal control.

Rabies is fatal and is spread from animals to humans, mainly through bites. If you or someone you know has been bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water, and then seek immediate medical attention.

Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines, too. Rabies can be a real threat to unvaccinated dogs and cats.

At least two rabid skunks have been found in Gloucester Township in New Jersey. One was found in a resident's backyard. In the other incident, a resident's dog killed a skunk in their backyard, which also tested positive for the fatal disease. The dog received a rabies booster shot.

For more information about rabies, please visit here.

