PRINCETON — A rabies test turned out positive for a bat found on Tuesday on the ground in Mercer County.

The bat was found that morning near Community Park School’s playground described as “alive and moving,” according to the municipality’s release. Once obtained by Princeton Animal Control Officer Jim Ferry, the bat was sent away for testing, which came back with a positive result.

At this time, there’s no knowledge that anyone had contact with the animal. However, if you believe you’ve had contact with this rabid bat, reach out to the Princeton Health Department at 609-497-7608.

Per year in Princeton, the municipality says three to six animal rabies cases pop up. On a national scale, they say human cases aren’t common.

How to protect yourself

⚫ Cover small open spaces around your home that something wild could squeeze through

⚫ Stay away from wild animals at all costs

⚫ Rabies vaccinations are a must for your animals

⚫ Don’t supply food to wild animals

⚫ Garbage shouldn’t be accessible to anything wild

⚫ Only let Animal Control help a domestic animal/wild animal that’s unwell, has odd behavior or is dead

How rabies spreads

Rabies is classified as a viral disease, according to the Princeton Health Department’s website, which spreads to another via saliva. After a bite or lick over some cut, the virus eventually makes it to the brain.

