Qutting a job? 50 percent say it’s over a bad boss

A survey from the staffing firm Robert Half finds nearly one in two workers have quit a job because of a bad boss.

Robert Half's metro market manager, Dora Onyschak, saidreally bad bosses can deter workers from staying with a company.

But she also says for managers and employees, "the onus is really on both of them."

"They need to do what they can to strengthen their working relationship, for both the advantage of the organization, but also the career for that particular employee," Onyschak said.

Onyschak said if you have a performance review coming up, or if you would like to schedule one, it's is a good opportunity to talk about what a leader can do to better manage you. It's important to articulate that with professionalism and respect, she said.

"But sometimes I think you do not even realize that this relationship is not great," she said. Mentioning it first opens the door to the conversation.

Also in the survey: 54% of workers ages 18 to 34 said they were more likely to jump ship over a bad boss. 49% of employees 35 to 54 said they have quit over a bad boss. 41% of those 55 and over told the survey they have quit because of a manager.

"Unfortunately, sometimes, losing really good employees is the only way that bad managers are replaced or exposed, to a certain extent," Onyschak said.

The survey spoke to 2,800 workers in 28 cities. Sacramento, Miami and Tampa had the most boss-disgruntled employees. Minneapolis, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia had the fewest.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

