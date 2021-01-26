Quick healthy weeknight pesto salmon recipe

Who doesn’t love pesto? On anything? I would like to tell you that every time I use pesto that I made it myself and, while sometimes that’s true, some of the prepackaged pesto sauces out there are amazing. Plus, it’s so easy to keep pesto frozen that it’s one of the go to foods that I use in so many different recipes. The great thing about pesto is that you can just use a little and a little goes a long way.

It’s always hard to come up with something healthy and satisfying for your family, especially when you don’t want it to be too complicated. This is one of my go to recipes and I often do the same exact thing with fish or chicken. It’s easy and fast and everyone in my family enjoys it every time I make it. I have to admit I really loaded on the pesto and this one but if you want to make it with just a thin coating it’ll be just as tasty.

This recipe serves 4:

1 1/2 pounds salmon

2 Tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp oregano

2 Tablespoons pesto

1 tsp maple syrup

Salt and pepper

Quick healthy pesto salmon recipe

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.