Volunteers are canvassing North Jersey for signs of a missing puppy that was about to start Seeing Eye training, according to The Seeing Eye spokeswoman Michelle Barlak.

Ondrea, a 14-month-old female German shepherd, was last seen in Wantage, Sussex County. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no confirmed sightings of the dog, Barlak said.

The puppy is microchipped and has a number tattooed in her right ear. The Seeing Eye is offering a $500 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Anyone who sees her is urged not to chase her, but immediately call the organization at 1-800-539-4425.

Barlak said they are about to set up feeding stations around the dog's foster home in Wantage, in hopes of attracting her to a spot with animal recovery volunteers.

The pup was scheduled to begin official training on Monday with the Morristown-based nonprofit organization.

More from New Jersey 101.5: