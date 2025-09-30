Is pumpkin spice ruining our favorite New Jersey foods?
I can't be the only one who feels that pumpkin spice is... well... overdone. I mean, I'm not anti-pumpkin spice. Not at all.
For one, I actually like having a good PSL (pumpkin spice latte). Donuts also come in pumpkin spice, as do numerous types of food.
But it's that last part that I feel is overkill. Why is so much made into pumpkin spice? I mean, does everything really need to be pumpkin spice flavored?
Here are just a few items that, in my opinion, should never be pumpkin spiced, but yet are.
Pork Roll
Yes, this is apparently a thing. We're flavoring our pork roll with pumpkin spice.
Why? When did this ever become a thing? It shouldn't.
Bagels
Another classic Jersey staple that sees its share of being pumpkin spiced. Around this time of year, you'll start seeing bagels taking on that classic fall flavor.
But does that belong on a bagel? I would say no.
Pizza
OK, this one just makes me question, why? In fact, this one makes me question what's better on a pizza. Pumpkin spice, or pineapple?
Honestly? I'd say pineapple. That's how much I believe pumpkin spice shouldn't come anywhere near a classic Jersey pizza.
More items that shouldn't be pumpkin spiced
Add beer, soup, cereal, and most everyday dinner foods like ravioli, steak, or chicken. Coffees and donuts? Absolutely. Even fun candies are fine. But as for pork roll and pizza? Just leave it off.
