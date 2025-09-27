All throughout life, we always hear of those foods we hated as a kid but love as an adult. One common category for that is vegetables.

Take Brussels sprouts, for example. As a kid, I couldn't stand them. But now, as an adult, they're one of my favorite foods.

And there are numerous examples of this. Simply put, our tastes change as we get older, where we tend to like a lot more foods as adults than we did as kids.

But let's stop here for a moment and think about this, but in reverse. Are there any foods that you loved as a kid that you can't stand now as an adult? That one's a little tougher to nail down.

One example

For me, a big one has to be margarine. I used to prefer margarine to butter on anything like toast, waffles, mashed potatoes, pretty much anything.

But now, as an adult, just the smell of margarine makes me want to gag. Not kidding, I seriously cannot stand the taste or smell of it anymore. In fact, I can't even handle creamy butters anymore. Just your everyday plain butter is all I can stomach.

It's weird, I know, but there are those foods where the reverse happens. As a kids we loved, but as adults we can't stand. Here's a look at what your fellow New Jerseyans said.

Kid tested, adult rejected

Baloney (TOP ANSWER)

Cottage Cheese

Margarine

Oatmeal

Processed foods

Soft cheeses

Chocolate chip cookies

Frozen pizza

Liver & Onion

Spaghetti O's (SECOND)

Valentine Hearts

Buttered noodles

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Hot Dogs

Bananas

Canned Pasta

Raman Noodles

Cereal

Chicken Nuggets

Sloppy Joes

Cheese Fries

If one of your examples is missing, feel free to drop a comment, and we'll add it to the list of all the foods we loved growing up in New Jersey as kids, but now can't stand as adults.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.