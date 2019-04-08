Pulaski (yes, like the Skyway) may have been female or intersex

Researchers from Georgia Southern University say American Revolution General Cashmir Pulaski -- for whom the Pulaski Skyway is named -- may not have been biologically male.

Questions about Pulaski's sex started in 1996, when a group was allowed into an unmarked tomb at the Pulaski Monument in Savannah, Georgia to solve the question of whether Pulaski was actually buried there or buried at sea, according to Georgia Southern University.

An examination of the skeletal remains in the tomb showed it appeared biologically female. A lack of funding for additional DNA testing and a lack of qualified personnel ended the project to determine if Pulaksi was biologically female or intersex.

The term intersex refers to biology that doesn't meet the traditional definitions of male or female, and may have characteristics of both. For example, according to the Intersex Society of North America , a person might be born appearing to be female on the outside, but have mostly male-typical anatomy on the inside.

The project picked up again in 2015 when assistant professor of anthropology Virginia Hutton Estabrook, Ph.D. found the original bone samples and teamed up with Lisa Powell, who was given her father's notes from the original investigation.

The Smithsonian Channel picked up the tab for DNA testing and created a documentary about the project called "America’s Hidden Stories: The General Was Female?” which debuts on Monday night.

The team researched medical literature about intersex conditions in search of patterns of skeletal involvement that might be similar to the Pulaski Monument remains, and for any comparative known intersex condition skeletons in collections worldwide.

Pulaski was nicknamed the "Father of the American Cavalry" for creating the first calvary in the United States after leaving his native Poland.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5