Utility company plans to give NJ customers a break on bills

🔵 Many NJ residents may save some money on their gas bills later this year

🔵 If approved by the NJBPU, these bills will be among the lowest in the state

🔵 Customers could see savings starting with their October bills.

How does a lower gas bill sound?

Well, if you’re a New Jersey PSE&G customer, you may be in luck.

New Jersey's largest provider of electric and natural gas service, has proposed lowering gas bills for its residential customers by 6.1%, effective Oct. 1.

If approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the basic gas supply service rate will be reduced by almost seven cents per therm to approximately 32.8 cents per therm. The BGSS rate reflects the actual cost utilities pay for natural gas.

This will make PSE&G's gas bills among the lowest in the state.

“This is an opportunity to lower our gas supply rate, providing our customers with a little bill relief and helping to maintain affordability,” said Dave Johnson, vice president, Customer Care and Chief Customer Officer.

The proposed reduction will result in an overall customer bill reduction. A typical PSE&G residential New Jersey customer will see a net 6.1% average monthly bill drop.

So, for example, a PSE&G customer who uses an average of 100 therms per month, will have a monthly gas bill of about $102.70, or $6.75 less than it is now.

Customers who need assistance to pay bills are encouraged to take advantage of all available assistance programs. Information on payment assistance programs is available here.

PSE&G customers can also enroll in the Equal Payment Plan to manage energy costs and avoid seasonal fluctuations.

As of February 2023, PSE&G serves nearly 2.4 million electric customers and 1.9 million gas customers.

