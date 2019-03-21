Prosecutors say NJ cops pulled over drivers — to rob them!

PATERSON — A city police officer accused of stealing money during illegal traffic stops and shakedowns and then falsifying reports has been indicted on charges he conspired to violate individuals' civil rights.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment against 28-year-old Eudy Ramos on Wednesday. They claim he conspired with four other officers — two already arrested and two who remain unnamed — to commit the crimes.

Ramos' lawyer, Miles Feinstein, told NorthJersey.com that his client maintains his innocence and would plead not guilty when arraigned.

Prosecutors say the conspirators stopped drivers and pedestrians and robbed them of cash, then split the proceeds in a scheme that included coded text messages and falsifying reports. The conspiracy allegedly occurred from at least 2016 through April 2018.