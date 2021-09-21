Prosecutor: 4 Jersey City, NJ men raped runaway 14-year-old girl

JERSEY CITY — Four Jersey City men have been accused of raping a 14-year-old Bayonne girl who they met after she ran away from home earlier this month.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced the arrests on Tuesday.

Nasire Williams, 26, Elijah Sparkman, 21, Deveon Palms, 19, and Xavier Feliciano, 23, each have been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Palms was the first to be arrested on Sept. 7, according to Suarez.

Williams — who was arrested on Thursday — additionally was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Sparkman and Feliciano were both arrested Friday.

All four men were booked at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

No details were disclosed on just when the sexual assault was reported, or where it happened.

Separately, a Hackensack man has been accused of molesting a teen at a park in Bergen County last month.

Angel Avendano-Cadme, 33, was charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident involving a teenager, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

