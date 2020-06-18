Pro boxer wanted in deadly head-on DWI crash, cops say

State Police are looking for bare-knuckle boxer Robert "Bobby" Gunn, who they say was under the influence when he hit another driver head on in a fatal crash in September.

Gunn, 47, of Hackensack had been traveling north on Route 635 in Upper Pittsgrove on Sept. 28 driving a Dodge Ram 3500, when he crossed over to the southbound lanes, police say. There, still traveling north, he struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra occupied by Polly and Robert Tornari of Glassboro, according to police.

Police said Polly Tornari was pronounced dead at the scene, and Robert Tornari was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Gunn was charged with vehicular homicide on Tuesday after an ongoing investigation determined he was under the influence at the time of the crash, police said. State Police referred questions on how and when that determination was made to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, which said in an email it only recently received a toxicology report.

The prosecutor's office didn't explain why the toxicology report took nearly three-quarters of a year to come back.

Police said Gunn was last seen in Maricopa County, Arizona on DEb. 10 and may be working as an independent contractor.

Gunn, known professionally as Bobby Gunn, last fought in 2017 and in 2015 became the the first living member inducted into the Bare Knuckle Hall of Fame. He earned cruiserweight titles several times during his career.

Police asked anyone with information about Gunn's whereabouts to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit tip line at 800-437-7839.

Bobby Gunn (L) promotes an event in Wyoming in 2018 (AP Photo/Bob Moen)

