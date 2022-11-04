Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday.
The assaults happened when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 18, ending this year in Musial’s music studio, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
The Jersey City resident, who is also a music producer and composer, goes by “Professor David Musial” and runs SkyRoom Studio at 45 River Dr. S., according to his websites and social media accounts.
Musial has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.
He was being held at Hudson County Jail pending his first court appearance.
The state has filed a detention motion, set to be heard on Thursday.
Suarez said anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
