Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio

JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday.

The assaults happened when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 18, ending this year in Musial’s music studio, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The Jersey City resident, who is also a music producer and composer, goes by “Professor David Musial” and runs SkyRoom Studio at 45 River Dr. S., according to his websites and social media accounts.

Musial has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was being held at Hudson County Jail pending his first court appearance.

The state has filed a detention motion, set to be heard on Thursday.

Suarez said anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.