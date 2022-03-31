Princeton Festival tickets are on sale

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced that tickets are now available for the 18th Princeton Festival, June 10-25, 2022, by phone at 609-497-0020 and online here.

This year's Festival features three staged operas, chamber music, orchestral and Pops concerts, plus cabaret and jazz nights all taking place under the Festival's massive outdoor performance tent being erected on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden. Baroque concerts can be enjoyed across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The new artistic head of the Princeton Festival responsible for its programming is the PSO's Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov.

Mr. Milanov says, "My hope is that people who come to the Festival will see it as a relaxed and welcoming environment in which to try something new, like attend an opera, sit in on a jazz set, or learn about Baroque music. It is all that a summer festival should be."

Performances start at 7 p.m. The opening concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

The lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 10 – Opening Night – Seven Deadly Sins Starring Storm Large

Saturday, June 11; Sunday, June 12; & Saturday, June 18 – Derrick Wang's opera Scalia/Ginsburg and W.A. Mozart's The Impresario –

Monday, June 13 – "What Makes it Great?": Death and the Maiden with Ron Kapilow and the Signum Quartet

Tuesday, June 14 – Schubert's Late String Quartets featuring the Signum Quartet

Wednesday, June 15 – Stephen Sondheim Tribute

Thursday, June 16 – The Sebastians

Friday, June 17 & Sunday, June 19 – Albert Herring

Tuesday, June 21 – Time for Three

Wednesday, June 22 – Aaron Diehl Trio

Thursday, June 23 – Festival Chorus with the Sebastians

Friday, June 24 – Broadway POPS! Starring Sierra Boggess

Saturday, June 25 – Family POPS! with Rossen Milanov and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

Tickets: $10 - $130; ticket packages: $18 and up. For more information, visit princetonsymphony.org/festival.

