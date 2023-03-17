🔴 PrimoHoagies is set to open its 100th location, and it chose New Jersey

🔴The first 100 customers in line will receive a free hoagie

🔴 Local police and fire departments may stop by for a free lunch, as a thank you

SEWELL — Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies has always been known for piling its sandwiches high with Thumann’s brand meats, and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced fresh vegetables, sliced thin on freshly baked seeded bread.

Now, after opening six new locations in the first two months of this year, PrimoHoagies plans to open its 100th location in New Jersey.

The newest shop will open on Tuesday, March 21 in Sewell at 380 Egg Harbor Road.

The celebration will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with live music followed by an official ribbon-cutting and bread-breaking ceremony at 9:45 am, according to a release.

What can be expected at the grand opening?

The first 100 customers in line will receive a free Primo-size hoagie and the 100th customer will win free hoagies for a year.

The party in Sewell will continue with a DJ, limited-edition 100th location branded gear, and $6.99 Primo-size hoagies available throughout the day.

Then, at noon, PrimoHoagies will be at its New Jersey headquarters in Westville to thank the local community for their ongoing support with an outdoor celebration.

The main attraction? A 100-foot hoagie.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Enjoy free hoagies and cake, plus a DJ, gift cards, special merchandise, and other fun surprises.

Community heroes from the local police and fire departments and hospitals are invited to stop by for a free lunch, as PrimoHoagies’ way of honoring and thanking them for their service. In addition, their company will receive 100 free hoagies to community organizations in other counties with company locations.

Opening Day hoagie specials and giveaways are available for customers who join or are currently enrolled in the complimentary Primo Perks Rewards Program. Text “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 to join the Primo Perks Rewards program and start saving with special offers.

Besides their famous hoagies, PrimoHoagies also serves up a variety of cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.

There are currently 34 PrimoHoagies shops operating or soon to be opening in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

