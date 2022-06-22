Possible landmine found and safely destroyed in Howell, NJ

HOWELL — A possible landmine was found in the township on Tuesday, prompting a police response.

According to the Howell Township Police Department, employees at Material Transport Group were sifting top soil at the company's location on Randolph Road when they stumbled upon the device.

Officers determined it resembled a Civil War landmine and called in the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit for further assistance.

The bomb unit determined that the device was possibly still live and would have to be destroyed at its current location, according to a press release from the Howell Township Police Department.

Authorities said the device was destroyed safely without any incident or injury.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

