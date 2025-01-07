Portnoy-praised Jersey Shore pizza joint just opened 2nd location

“I don’t think I can make them any busier, from what I gather everyone already knows this place is unbelievable.”

That high praise came from Barstool’s Dave Portnoy in one of his “One Bite” reviews. It was for Rosie’s Pizza, a small and unassuming yet epic pizza shop at the Jersey shore.

Their rise to fame has been meteoric having only opened in 2017 in Point Pleasant. It quickly became a favorite at the Jersey Shore.

For a place open less than eight years in a state that takes pizza as seriously as nations take their defense budget, Rosie’s has earned huge recognition. Last summer nj.com named them the #2 pizza shop at the shore. They also named their signature ‘grandma pie’ among the best pizzas in the state.

They make both round and square pies with sourdough and according to nj.com, they’re well known for their famous meatballs.

In fact, you can get those meatballs ala carte. You can get a great salad, too. But don’t look for a cluttered menu beyond that. Their website’s backstory explains it this way:

“We're obsessed with making high-quality pizza, and there's very little else on the menu to distract from that focus. Years of experience, constant experimentation, and most of all a passion to produce a great product make each and every pizza at Rosie's special.”

So what do you do when you already have this much love? You expand.

A second Rosie’s just opened in Middletown.

Close enough to the original in Point Pleasant Beach to be a familiar name but far enough to gain a whole new market of fans. To me, it seems a perfect move.

While the original is at 620 Bay Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach, the new Rosie’s Pizza is at Kings Common Shopping Plaza on 35 in Middletown.

Congrats to another great small business in New Jersey doing everything right.

