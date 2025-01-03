﻿A must-see, one-of-a-kind amusement center opening in NJ mall

It’s been a while since it was announced that a unique amusement concept was going to open in Burlington County. In fact, New Jersey 101.5’s Erin Vogt brought you the story all the way back in May of last year.

It would be a multi-story attraction for both kids and adults alike and would have a go-kart racetrack, ax throwing, arcade games, and even a speakeasy-type lounge. It would be called Parky’s, and the planned location was Moorestown Mall.

So, whatever happened?

Oh, it’s happening, alright. Here’s the update.

According to courierpostonline.com, it could be opening before the end of 2025. Moorestown Deputy Mayor Quinton Law says it will take roughly six months to acquire an amusement license from the state. Construction is reportedly going to begin soon. It will be taking over the space formerly occupied by discount retailer Turn 7.

Courier Post reports a fourth-quarter opening between October and December is likely. In addition to what was already mentioned, a rooftop bar is part of the plan, along with mini-golf and even mini-bowling. Also being offered will be laser tag and virtual reality rides and games.

This place sounds like Dave & Buster's but on steroids. It has me wishing I lived closer to Burlington County.

New Jersey malls have been in decline for years, with the advent of Amazon and other online experiences rendering them outdated. As a result, malls have been reinventing themselves, some tearing off roofs to go with outdoor concepts and others turning into mixed-use properties. A one-of-a-kind amusement center like this is hard to replicate and hopefully does well.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

