Port Authority internal affairs cop arrested on domestic violence charge

BERKELEY — A Port Authority police lieutenant in charge of investigating misconduct in his force was suspended without pay following his own violation of a temporary restraining order, officials said.

Lt. Steven Adelheim, 52, of Bayville, was arrested and charged Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Bradley Billhimer. Authorities would not publicly explain the violation but said the order was related to a domestic violence incident. Billhimer said his office would handle the investigation.

Adelheim is being held pending a detention hearing Thursday morning in Ocean County Superior Court.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said Adelheim was a 24-year veteran of the force assigned to the internal affairs office. He was immediately suspended after the Port Authority learned of the violation.

