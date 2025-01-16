🌮 Where can you get the best tacos in New Jersey?

🌮 We listed 10 of the best according to our listeners

🌮 Do you agree?

Hard or crunchy shells. Chicken, beef, pork, vegetable, or fish fillings. A side of refried beans or Mexican street corn.

No matter the filling or consistency, tacos are tasty and fun. There are so many combinations to choose from. Pair them with a margarita and fried ice cream, and you have a great night out with friends and family.

Luckily, there is no shortage of Mexican restaurants in New Jersey that serve up some great tacos.

Here are 10 of the best, according to our listener commentary.

Tortilla Press Cantina (Tortilla Press Cantina) Tortilla Press Cantina (Tortilla Press Cantina) loading...

7716 Maple Ave, Merchantville

You’ll find traditional Mexican fare made with fresh local ingredients at this hip, bright cantina.

There are 10 taco platters to choose from including a vegan taco platter.

The Birria Taco platter has griddle-fried corn tortillas with braised beef, chihuahua cheese, special house consume, tomatillo avocado salsa, fresh chopped cilantro, and onion.

The Baja Fish Taco consists of three soft corn tortillas with fried Chilean sea bass bites, zesty slaw and jalapeno remoulade sauce.

The Crunchy Beef Taco dish consists of four crunchy corn tortillas with house-made taco beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crema.

Each taco platter comes with red rice and pinto beans.

Tropicana, Atlantic City (Jen Ursillo and Canva) Tropicana, Atlantic City (Jen Ursillo and Canva) loading...

Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana, Atlantic City

Experience a vibrant south-of-the-border dining adventure with over 100 varieties of tequila, alongside a menu of tacos, fajitas, and other classic Mexican fare.

There are 9 taco dishes to choose from on the menu. They are three tacos per order on soft corn tortillas.

Try the Carnitas (braised pork with cilantro and pickled habanero onion), Chicken or Vegetarian (grilled chicken or grilled seasonal veggies with cilantro and onions) or the Surf and Turf (grilled marinated flank steak, grilled shrimp, refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, and salsa roja).

Red Cadillac (Google Street View) Red Cadillac (Google Street View) loading...

2258 Morris Ave, Union

You’ll feel like you’re in Mexico at Red Cadillac. Owner Joe Montes wanted a tacos and tequila concept that was simple and affordable, with comfort foods, prepared hyper-fresh with locally sourced produce. Their infused tequilas are created through a handcrafted process, a Montes family recipe. There are always 10 to 15 infused tequilas available.

There are five taco platters on the menu including Beef Tacos (classic tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheese and salsa), Fish Tacos (beer-battered Atlantic Cod topped with slaw, cheese, pico, and chipotle tartar), Pork Tacos (slow roasted pork shoulder corn tortilla tacos topped with pickled red onions, queso, and cilantro), Shrimp Tempura Tacos (battered Cadillac Shrimp topped with avocado crema, cheese and pico), and Strawberry Glazed Jalapeno Chicken Tacos ( jerk chicken tossed in Red Cadillac’s homemade strawberry glaze with pickled white onions and queso fresco).

Taqueria Maria's (Google Street View) Taqueria Maria's (Google Street View) loading...

51 Dayton Rd, Monroe Township

Authentic taco dishes are served at Taqueria Maria’s. Whether you like them served on corn tortilla with onion, cilantro and lime, or Gringo kind with a flour tortilla, sour cream and cheese, either one will sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Gringo's (Gringo's) Gringo's (Gringo's) loading...

3257 NJ-35, Lavallette

If you’re looking for the best tacos at the Jersey Shore, you must check out Gringo’s in Lavallette. While it is closed for the season, be sure to check out their taco menu when it reopens in the spring.

With its tacos, mix and match three tacos, served with rice and a choice of black beans and charro beans.

Choose from the grilled shrimp, chipotle chicken, crispy fish, smoked brisket, pulled pork, chorizo and potato, and farm veggie taco platters.

Fandango (Google Street View) Fandango (Google Street View) loading...

490 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange

At this casual eatery, you can choose from 10 taco platters.

Try the Street Taco Al Pastor (traditional-style marinated pork, served in a soft corn tortilla, topped with roasted tomatillo salsa, pineapple, cilantro, and onions).

The Americano platter gives you a choice of hard shell or soft flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

The Interesante features shredded short rib in a mild chipotle sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

The Tony Especial is a taco filled with grilled marinated flank steak, cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Taco Empresa (Taco Empresa) Taco Empresa (Taco Empresa) loading...

Edison Plaza, 775 Route 1, Edison

Recently opened, Taco Empreso is New Jersey’s only authentic Mexican wood-fired taqueria. Every taco is crafted with fresh ingredients and the rich, smoky flavor of a wood fire.

Choose from 11 taco platters on the menu including carne asada, surf and turf, butter chicken and more.

The Baja taco is a choice of chicken, fish, shrimp or mushroom on a seasoned fried taco served with mango salsa, purple cabbage, and chipotle sauce.

The El Mako is a smash beef patty with cheese served over a tortilla with Big Mac sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles.

Homemade Korean Beef Bulgogi Tacos with Avocado and Cabbage Photo via bhofack2 loading...

280 Route 9 North, Marlboro

Mix and match a minimum of two tacos served on fresh masa corn tortillas.

Chicken Tinga is slow-cooked pulled smoky chicken, tomato sauce, avocado, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, and cilantro crema.

Baja Shrimp consists of blackened or fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, ranchero aioli and the lime crema.

Gringo Seasoned Ground Beef tacos have cheddar Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, lime crema, and house salsa.

Chicho Taco has crispy pork belly, pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, and spicy chili crema.

Sofia's Taqueria (Jen Ursillo) Sofia's Taqueria (Jen Ursillo) loading...

11 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River

3030 US-9, Old Bridge

Sofia’s has locations in Staten Island, Ledgewood and Old Bridge, New Jersey, plus its newest location in Toms River.

Enjoy six different flavors of guacamoles with your tacos at Sofia’s.

At Sofia’s there are 16 different tacos on the menu. Aside from the traditional carnitas, steak, chicken and fish tacos, there are some other cool combos.

Try the Zucchini Taco platter with grilled zucchini and squash, chipotle corn, bell pepper and shredded cheese.

The Carne Asada features chili-pineapple marinated steak, pickled red onion, and chimichurri crema.

The Fried Shrimp platter offers shrimp with carrot, cucumber, mango, and chipotle aioli.

Taqueria Downtown (Google Street View) Taqueria Downtown (Google Street View) loading...

354 Grove Street, Jersey City

Taqueria Downtown offers authentic Mexican food like enchiladas, flautas, tamales, tortas, and of course, tacos.

Andrea and Phil started selling tacos in a taco truck on the corner of Grove and Montgomery. They then moved to their current location in 2005. They also opened a new location on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

All tacos are served with onions, cilantro and salsa. Choose from pork, ground beef, steak, fish, cactus, lamb, salted beef, and sausage.

