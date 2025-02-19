Popular sushi and seafood restaurant is coming to Monmouth County

I swear, those of us who live in Freehold are SO lucky when it comes to dining options.

We have a great town but we have great restaurants, too. I’m looking at you, 618. Open Table recently named them a top romantic restaurant in the state.

Of course, there's also Federici's pizza or The Bagel Nook.

We even have Jersey Freeze, which might as well have a red carpet out front with all the celebrity traffic they get, like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

Freehold is about to get even better when it comes to restaurants. It’s been announced that the seafood chain Umi Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet is coming to our humble town!

If you have never heard of them, they’re a growing franchise seafood and sushi restaurant with locations around the country and three already in New Jersey.

Umi says it’s redefining fast-casual dining with a bold, ingredient-inspired, flavorful menu.

Umi is the Japanese word for ocean, and they take the freshest bounty it has to offer as their chefs combine modern creativity with traditional techniques to bring you memorable and delicious meals, all according to their website.

All I know is their Cajun seafood dish looks delicious, and their soft-shell crabs are already calling my name.

The newest New Jersey location of Umi Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet is opening in the former Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi Buffet in the Pond Road Plaza in Freehold Township.

Their website isn’t giving an exact opening date but whenever it is, save me a seat. This will mark the fourth Umi in New Jersey, with current locations in Deptford, East Brunswick, and Egg Harbor Township. It also has locations in ten other states.

Eat up, Freehold! Just be sure to save some for me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

