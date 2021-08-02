Popular seafood restaurant chain coming to New Jersey

A popular seafood restaurant chain is expanding in New Jersey. Aloha Krab, which bills itself as having authentic Cajun seafood boil, has one location open already in Watchung and has nine more stores planned for New Jersey. The Watchung restaurant is on Rte. 22.

Sites listed as “coming soon” include locations in Union, Newark, Irvington, East Orange, Elizabeth, Piscataway, Hackensack, Bergenfield, and Bloomfield. No opening dates are listed.

According to the Daily Voice, Aloha Krab features make your own seafood boils (called “Pick your Catch”) where customers choose the seafood (snow crab, scallops, mussels, etc.), then they pick the sauce, spice level, and add-ins. They also serve po’ boy sandwiches, wings, fried rice, and seafood and chicken baskets. Sides include Southern favorites like hush puppies, crab fries, sweet potato fries, Cajun fries, and lobster bisque.

According to the restaurant’s website:

Unique cuisine offers a dining space to serve some Seafood favorites in our locations. Enjoy different authentic dishes, the friendly service and lively environment. Seafood menu inspired by authentic special flavors and influences, created exclusively for you. Relaxing unique modern cuisine, with our friendly and knowledgeable staff prepare to ensure an excellent dining experience. Extraordinary specialty, authentic taste carefully selects the freshest ingredients and serving traditional Seafood culinary skills to satisfy your taste buds.

They also say that their seafood is “….all of the seafood we serve is sourced to the highest standards. Because we believe it’s our responsibility to protect and preserve our oceans and marine life for generations to come.”

In addition to New Jersey, Aloha Krab has locations in New York and Maryland with more stores coming to those states, as well.

