The future is bright for New Jersey — stay positive

I had a great opportunity to speak to a high school assembly this week about my career in broadcasting. Appreciate Watchung High School for inviting us in.

I was happy to be joined by several professionals on the panel, including the Chief of Police in Westfield, Chris Battiloro.

Bill Spadea speaking at Watching Hills High School

I took the opportunity to explain to the kids that whatever terrible thing that they thought was unrecoverable in high school, will soon be forgotten. So stay focused on moving forward and following their passions.

At one point I asked them to tune out the adults programmed to tell every kid to go into debt for a four-year college degree. Many of the kids assembled will be better served going to a trade and technical school and learning a skill that may lead to a six-figure income in their early twenties, with NO DEBT.

PTTI EDU via Unsplash

We have to change our mindset in New Jersey. Not every kid wants to nor should be forced into a college experience. College is just one option for 18-year-olds. There's CTE training for a hands-on job as a truck driver, mechanic, HVAC expert, electrician, plumber, medical or dental assistant, and many more.

We need to empower kids to explore their highest and best opportunities in the economy. Everyone deserves a chance to prosper and succeed.

Two handsome teenage students in high school hall giving high five.

As I've been discussing for months now, we will be implementing many projects over the next few years and it's critical that we build the skilled workforce of our high school students to meet the coming demand.

New Jersey is only as strong as the next generation coming up next. Will they find their true pursuit of happiness in the Garden State? Let's do everything to make that a reality.

