NJ voters in these school districts just approved $174M in new spending
Voters approved $174 million worth of spending in nine special school referendum votes and outed an incumbent mayor in elections on Tuesday.
There are still provisional, absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted in each vote.
Most school referendums passed on Tuesday during special elections for projects totaling $174,230,889.
✅ Berlin: Yes 54%, No 46% — 664 votes cast ($19.69 million)
✅ Folsom: Yes 62 votes, No 20 votes — 83 votes cast ($7 million)
✅ Hanover Park Regional: Yes 56%, No 44% — 1,396 votes cast ($44.35 million)
✅ Stanhope: Yes 254 votes, No 100 votes — 354 votes cast ($5.2 million)
✅ Wall: Question 1: Yes 65%, No 35% — 2,954 votes cast. Question 2: Yes 58%, No 42% — 2,940 votes cast ($69.4 million)
✅ Watchung: Question 1: Yes 54%, No 46% —1,082 votes cast. Question #2: Yes 53%, No 47% — 1,072 votes cast ($28.5 million)
Referendums were rejected for projects totaling $157,463,225
🚫 Dover: Yes 27%, No 73% — 2,672 votes cast ($69.3 million)
🚫 Little Falls: Yes 42%, No 58% ($29.56 million)
🚫 Saddle Brook: Question 1: Yes 599, No 1,115. Question 2: Yes 627, No 1,069. Question 3: Yes 561, No 1,131 ($58.6 million)
