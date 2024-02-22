⚾ The are about two dozen baseball pros with NJ roots

⚾ Seven MLB pros from New Jersey debuted last season

⚾ Opening Day for 2024 MLB season is March 28

Spring training is underway and Major League Baseball is set to open its 2024 regular season on March 28 — with all 30 teams set to play.

In 2023, there were roughly two dozen MLB pros with New Jersey roots — including at least seven rookies who made their major league debut last year.

Here’s some Garden State-grown talent ready to swing for the fences this season.

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2024, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

This year, the MLB season actually kicks off days earlier, in South Korea as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres face off in a “Seoul Series” March 20 and 21.

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom