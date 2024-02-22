Check out these baseball pros with NJ roots to watch this MLB season
⚾ The are about two dozen baseball pros with NJ roots
⚾ Seven MLB pros from New Jersey debuted last season
⚾ Opening Day for 2024 MLB season is March 28
Spring training is underway and Major League Baseball is set to open its 2024 regular season on March 28 — with all 30 teams set to play.
In 2023, there were roughly two dozen MLB pros with New Jersey roots — including at least seven rookies who made their major league debut last year.
Here’s some Garden State-grown talent ready to swing for the fences this season.
This year, the MLB season actually kicks off days earlier, in South Korea as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres face off in a “Seoul Series” March 20 and 21.
