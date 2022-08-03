Warren and Watchung, NJ under mandatory boil water advisory

WATCHUNG — A water main break prompted New Jersey American Water to issue a mandatory boil water advisory on Wednesday for people in this borough and a neighboring Somerset County township.

The break along Carrar Drive in Watchung, between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive, resulted in the utility imposing the advisory for both Watchung and Warren Township, according to a release, "until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory."

NJAW did not immediately provide a timeframe for when that testing might be complete.

The company had previously said customers in the two municipalities might experience decreased water pressure as a result of the main break.

Those under the advisory should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool before using, or opt for bottled water instead, NJAW said.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for:

  • Drinking (including for pets)
  • Preparing foods
  • Mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks
  • Washing vegetables and fruit
  • Cooking
  • Making ice
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing dishes

New Jersey American Water recommended that uncooked foods, beverages, or ice cubes made with tap water that was not boiled Wednesday be thrown out, and cautioned that most home water filters alone will not protect from microorganisms.

Additionally, the utility said not to swallow water while showering or bathing.

Customers are advised to keep abreast of updates via the "Alerts" tab on New Jersey American Water's website, and to call 1-800-272-1325 with any questions.

