WATCHUNG — A convenience store worker used his cellphone to film underneath the clothing of unsuspecting female customers, including several minors, over the course of 21 months, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say 54-year-old Miguel A. Melchor-Gomez has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

According to officials, the offenses occurred between December 2021 and Aug. 19, 2023, at the Circle Convenience Store, located at the Sunoco gas station along Stirling Road.

Convenience store at the Sunoco gas station in on Stirling Road in Watchung

According to the prosecutor's office, Melchor-Gomez worked as a cashier and would use his phone to film — or attempt to film — underneath his victims' shorts or skirts in one of two ways: he'd pretend that the credit card machine wasn't working so he could get closer to his victim, or he'd position himself very close to the victim at some other location in the store.

This occurred hundreds of times, according to officials. Several of the victims were under the age of 18.

Following the arrest of Melchor-Gomez, whose last known town of residence is North Plainfield, police conducted a forensic examination of his phone.

At this time, there is no evidence that the defendant shared the videos, officials said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are trying to identify the victims depicted in the videos on the defendant's phone. Anyone who believes they may be a victim can contact Watchung police at 908-756-2504 or WPD.TIPS@watchungpd.com.

Melchor-Gomez remains detained. He's been charged with invasion of privacy, tampering with evidence, obstructing administration of law, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

